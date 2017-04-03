Fed's Lacker Steps Down Over His Role in 2012 Leak Case
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker said he was stepping down effective Tuesday in a letter that revealed his involvement in an alleged 2012 leak of confidential Fed information. Mr. Lacker said he had spoken with an analyst from Medley Global Advisors on Oct. 2, 2012.
