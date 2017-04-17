Ex-JPMorgan analyst cleared of remaining insider trading charges
A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him. U.S. District Judge Terry Hatter in Los Angeles on Monday dismissed four counts of insider trading and tender offer fraud pending against Ashish Aggarwal, who previously worked at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC in its San Francisco office.
