Even with degrees, some stuck with low wages as hiring heats up

Connor Reyer gave up after more than a year of looking for a job in his preferred field of forest resources following graduation from the University of Georgia in Athens, finally opting in February for a hotel front-desk job paying $10 an hour. The relegation of college graduates to non-degree positions was once seen as a temporary blow for young people unlucky enough to graduate around the time of the deep 2007-2009 recession.

