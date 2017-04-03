European Central Bank's Draghi says s...

European Central Bank's Draghi says stimulus still needed

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi insisted Thursday that the bank's stimulus efforts were still needed, while acknowledging that the risks to the economy across the 19-country eurozone appear to have diminished. "The recovery is progressing and now may be gaining momentum," Draghi said in a speech.

