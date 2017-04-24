European Central Bank keeps stimulus ...

European Central Bank keeps stimulus on hold as risks loom

The European Central Bank has left its stimulus program unchanged as it waits for the continent's political situation to settle down and held off Thursday from signalling any retreat from its efforts to support the strengthening economy. The stand-pat decision comes days ahead of the second round of France's presidential election, in which anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen is battling pro-EU front-runner Emmanuel Macron.

