European Central Bank keeps stimulus on hold as risks loom
The European Central Bank has left its stimulus program unchanged as it waits for the continent's political situation to settle down and held off Thursday from signalling any retreat from its efforts to support the strengthening economy. The stand-pat decision comes days ahead of the second round of France's presidential election, in which anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen is battling pro-EU front-runner Emmanuel Macron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Needs To Respect The Smart Minds and ...
|11 hr
|Han Ban Lee
|1
|To Sell 35 Million Cars A Year in China and Sub...
|12 hr
|Dumb Cheever
|3
|It Is The End of 2012 Fishy Report for David Ch...
|13 hr
|Ghost Cheever
|3
|The Coin Dreamers Can Cry But Not Able To Sell ...
|13 hr
|King of Coins
|3
|China Will Align with Europe, Asia and US To Ad...
|14 hr
|Dumb Cheever
|3
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Financing
|Apr 25
|MHBrother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC