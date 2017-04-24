Editorials from around Pennsylvania

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Northeast Pennsylvania, where smoke from residential and industrial coal fires once was thick in the air, generally has scored well in the most recent air quality assessment by the nonprofit, nonpartisan American Lung Association. Particularly striking is that Lackawanna County received the highest possible rating regarding particle pollution.

