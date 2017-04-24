Deutsche Bank hires Citi's treasurer as CFO
Deutsche Bank hired Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke to replace Marcus Schenck as chief financial officer, completing a management shakeup that's been key to the latest turnaround plan. Von Moltke will start in July, Deutsche Bank said in a statement, confirming a report by Bloomberg earlier on Friday.
