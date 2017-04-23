Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Buy Rating for FCB Financial Holdings Inc
's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Sunday. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the bank's stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.
