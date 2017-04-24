Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10.00 GMT on Monday: ** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerleague Group to explore possibilities of a merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y... 7 hr King of Coins 5
US Old Fishing Fleet Needs to Turn Around and S... 7 hr Filthy Cheever 3
The American Airline to Evict Passenger Illegal... 7 hr Liar Cheever 3
I Bought Many Copy Russia Coins To Destroy Them... 8 hr King of Coins 3
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
DC Trump Needs to Watch Out Not To Incur Debt S... Apr 21 Buy No Bonds 1
David Cheever's Intent to Fool Locals In US Fai... Apr 19 Cheever Is Exposed 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC