Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10.00 GMT on Monday: ** Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerleague Group to explore possibilities of a merger.

