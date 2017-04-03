Cyber security firm: more evidence N.Korea linked to Bangladesh heist
Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Russian-based Kaspersky released a 58-page report on Lazarus, a group linked to the heist in Bangladesh and the 2014 attack on Sony's Hollywood studio, which the U.S. government blamed on North Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|Sun
|Princess
|4
|Ted Cruz, The Mexican Decent Can Kiss The Dirt ...
|Sun
|Let Cruz Kill You
|2
|Senate Judiciary Committee Said No To Mike Flyn...
|Sun
|No Immunity
|1
|That Ghost from Sag Harbor is the Recent Refuge...
|Sun
|The Ghost
|1
|This forum has only one member?
|Sun
|The Ghost
|4
|On April Fool's Day, WH Became the Ground of He...
|Sun
|No Unlawfulness
|1
|US Congress Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling befo...
|Apr 1
|Sudden Death
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC