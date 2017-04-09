Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Bank of America Corp
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock.
