Colorado Regulator Proposes New Cybersecurity Rules for Financial Institutions
Following New York's groundbreaking regulation , Colorado recently proposed changes to its state securities act that would impose new cybersecurity requirements on broker-dealers and investment advisors that operate in the state. On March 27, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, Division of Securities, proposed two new rules to the Colorado Securities Act, Rule 51-4.8 and Rule 51-4.14 .
