Cohn backs Wall Street split of lending, investment banks
In a private meeting with lawmakers, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he supports a policy that could radically reshape Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. Cohn, the ex- Goldman Sachs executive who is now advising President Donald Trump, said he generally favors banking going back to how it was when firms like Goldman focused on trading and underwriting securities, and companies such as Citigroup Inc. primarily issued loans, according to the people, who heard his comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No One Needs To Be Fooled By The Mindless in US...
|1 hr
|Dragon Howls
|1
|Who Has The Real 1804 Silver Dollar Draped Bust...
|1 hr
|Dragon Howls
|2
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|7 hr
|Pointer
|32
|Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I...
|9 hr
|doubtful
|8
|The Heritage Auction House Can Keep All Their U...
|15 hr
|Dragon Howls
|2
|Many A Crimes Committed By Judge Richard Arcara...
|16 hr
|Doggy Cheever
|4
|This forum has only one member?
|16 hr
|D Tax Cheeter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC