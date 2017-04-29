CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
CoBiz Financial Inc was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 930,356 shares, a drop of 2.5% from the March 31st total of 954,344 shares.
