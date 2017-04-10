Citigroup's profits rise, helped by t...

Citigroup's profits rise, helped by trading business

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Citigroup reported a first quarter profit that beat analysts' expectation Thursday. Like its competitors, Citi benefited from higher trading revenue and interest rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Set of 1741 Silver Ruble Coins w/ Ivan VI Po... 5 hr My 1741 Silver Ruble 1
Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14) 6 hr Human 121
For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s... 22 hr Charlie55 8
How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De... Wed Debtor Nation 1
Build Your Deterrence Force With All Your Black... Wed Show No Maggots 1
David CheeVa Will Regret Soon For Ignoring Nico... Wed Nicole Rants 1
The Murky Indians Can Kiss Dirt in An Attempt t... Wed Indian Rats 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC