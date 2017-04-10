Citigroup's profits rise, helped by trading business
Citigroup reported a first quarter profit that beat analysts' expectation Thursday. Like its competitors, Citi benefited from higher trading revenue and interest rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Set of 1741 Silver Ruble Coins w/ Ivan VI Po...
|5 hr
|My 1741 Silver Ruble
|1
|Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Human
|121
|For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s...
|22 hr
|Charlie55
|8
|How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De...
|Wed
|Debtor Nation
|1
|Build Your Deterrence Force With All Your Black...
|Wed
|Show No Maggots
|1
|David CheeVa Will Regret Soon For Ignoring Nico...
|Wed
|Nicole Rants
|1
|The Murky Indians Can Kiss Dirt in An Attempt t...
|Wed
|Indian Rats
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC