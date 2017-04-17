Citigroup Said to Name Carmen Haddad ...

Citigroup Said to Name Carmen Haddad as Head for Saudi Arabia 27 minutes ago

Citigroup Inc. named Carmen Haddad as the head of its Saudi Arabia business as the U.S. bank seeks to return to the kingdom after a more than 10-year absence, according to people familiar with the matter. Haddad is currently leading Citigroup's strategy and business development for the kingdom, which the bank designates as a non-presence country, said the people, asking not to be identified because the appointment isn't public.

