Citigroup: Don't Fight It
After another quarter of strong results, the investment thesis on Citigroup keeps humming along. The once beleaguered large financial continues generating massive profits and returning billions to shareholders while the market frets over the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
