Charlotte immigrants take deportations fight to doors of Bank of America Monday

14 hrs ago

The grassroots fight to shield Mecklenburg County's estimated 54,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation takes a new direction Monday morning, with one group of advocates planning a rally outside Bank of America at Trade and Tryon streets. Organizers of the event say their intent is to raise awareness of the role Charlotte corporations play in support of "President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant agenda."

