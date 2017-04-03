Canada's biggest banks on the defensive over sales practice allegations
Allegations of aggressive, and in some cases illegal, sales practices at several of Canada's biggest banks have put top executives on the defensive during the industry's annual meeting season, with Scotiabank's CEO telling shareholders the reports are "largely unsubstantiated". Brian Porter said that out of 400 million interactions between the bank's clients and employees, Scotiabank received only eight complaints about sales practices last year.
