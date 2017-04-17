Canada Stocks-TSX notches biggest gai...

Canada Stocks-TSX notches biggest gain in six weeks as banks, miners gain

Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth. The heavyweight financials group jumped 1.4 percent as bond yields recovered somewhat from multi-month lows, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 2.1 percent at C$66.20 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 1.5 percent to C$77.14.

