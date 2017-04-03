Canada Stocks-TSX falls as financials slip, offsetting gold miner gains
TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as the financials group lost ground, while gold mining shares climbed after escalating geopolitical tensions boosted gold prices. A disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors' nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
