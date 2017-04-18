BofA Beats Estimates on Surge in Trad...

BofA Beats Estimates on Surge in Trading, Higher Interest Income

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Bank of America Corp. posted first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as trading revenue surged and lending margins improved. statement , beating analysts' $2.6 billion average estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Should Never Listen To That Dim-Witted... 3 hr The Stumbling Blo... 1
The Coins from 1799-1805 W/ A Broken Arrow Stem... 5 hr Let Me Decode 1
I Will Buy the 1805 Silver Dollar Coin Gifted B... 7 hr King of Coins 1
A Reply To Dilapidated Comments From Central Je... 8 hr King of Coins 1
Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14) 19 hr Human 128
Cheever's Long Arm To West Wing Of WH Was Cut S... 23 hr Cheever in Hiding 1
Only In America, People Came UP With Laughable ... Mon The Filthy Uber 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC