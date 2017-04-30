Barclays PLC Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Price Target to $415.00
The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Barclays PLC's target price points to a potential downside of 12.53% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Koskinen Will Resign Soon While Waiting Fo...
|1 hr
|Cheever Sad End
|3
|To Sell 35 Million Cars A Year in China and Sub...
|1 hr
|Cheever Sad End
|14
|Primary tradelines for sale (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Plasma anger
|1,033
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|14 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|David Cheever's Long Arm Is Closing In At DC Tr...
|Sun
|King of Coins
|2
|The World Scoffed At That Filthy, Black Maggot ...
|Sun
|Beggar Oba
|1
|The Destroyer Team Led By Cheever Will Be Destr...
|Fri
|Cheever The Destr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC