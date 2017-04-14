Banking Analyst Dick Bove: Banks Remain Cautious on Trump Agenda
The nation's big banks remain cautious about lending, and banking analyst Dick Bove says that means Wall Street's feeling less confident about President Trump's pro-growth agenda. "If the banks can't lend money, they can't make a profit," Bove said in an interview with FOX Business Network's Varney & Co.
