Bank stocks' rally threatened by slower loan growth
Strong first-quarter earnings may not be enough to sustain a rally in bank shares that has been a primary driver of overall stock market gains since the U.S. presidential election, as slower loan growth dents investor enthusiasm for the sector. Earnings on Thursday for major banks JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo beat expectations, but each showed evidence of slower loan growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Sue United Airline Billions of Dollars For R...
|1 hr
|Why Targeted A MD
|2
|Han Ban Lee Has The Rarest Tai Ching Ti Kuo Ten...
|1 hr
|Dragon Silver Dol...
|1
|MOAB May Not Save The Lives of Tens of Thousand...
|6 hr
|To Trade Not MOAB
|1
|My Set of 1741 Silver Ruble Coins w/ Ivan VI Po...
|17 hr
|My 1741 Silver Ruble
|1
|Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|Human
|121
|For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s...
|Wed
|Charlie55
|8
|How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De...
|Wed
|Debtor Nation
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC