Bank robbery suspect accused of firing at police faces life
A man accused of firing at police officers last week after robbing a Texarkana, Texas, bank is facing a possible life sentence. Dixon Kelley III, 43, was arrested the morning of April 6 after a car chase through Texarkana, Texas, ended when his black Dodge Charger became stuck in the mud at the dead end of County Road 2301 in Bowie County near the Red River, according to earlier reports.
