Bank robbery suspect accused of firin...

Bank robbery suspect accused of firing at police faces life

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A man accused of firing at police officers last week after robbing a Texarkana, Texas, bank is facing a possible life sentence. Dixon Kelley III, 43, was arrested the morning of April 6 after a car chase through Texarkana, Texas, ended when his black Dodge Charger became stuck in the mud at the dead end of County Road 2301 in Bowie County near the Red River, according to earlier reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Sue United Airline Billions of Dollars For R... 4 hr Why Targeted A MD 2
Han Ban Lee Has The Rarest Tai Ching Ti Kuo Ten... 4 hr Dragon Silver Dol... 1
MOAB May Not Save The Lives of Tens of Thousand... 10 hr To Trade Not MOAB 1
My Set of 1741 Silver Ruble Coins w/ Ivan VI Po... 20 hr My 1741 Silver Ruble 1
Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14) 21 hr Human 121
For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s... Wed Charlie55 8
How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De... Wed Debtor Nation 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC