Bank of America profits jump, helped by interest rates

In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo, a man uses a Bank of America ATM near the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Corporation reports earnings Tuesday, April 18, 2017. In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, photo, a man uses a Bank of America ATM near the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Corporation reports earnings Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.