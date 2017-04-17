Bank of America profits jump, helped by interest rates
Bank of America's first quarter profits grew nearly 40 percent, the bank said Tuesday, helped by higher interest rates as well as a strong performance in its investment banking division. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based consumer banking giant reported net income of $4.86 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in the same period a year earlier.
