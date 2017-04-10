Aimmune Therapeutics Appoints Eric Bj...

Aimmune Therapeutics Appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Bjerkholt joins Aimmune from Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where, over 13 years with the company, his role as CFO expanded to oversee multiple aspects of governance, corporate relations, and other functions. In addition to taking Sunesis through its initial public offering in 2005, he raised more than $400 million for the company in other financings.

