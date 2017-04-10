'Aggressive sales culture' to blame in Wells Fargo scandal
An investigation into sales practices at Wells Fargo has blamed the bank's most senior management for creating an "aggressive sales culture" that led to bank staff opening millions of customer accounts without their authorization. The results of the investigation released Monday also called for roughly $180 million in compensation to be clawed back from two former executives, CEO John Stumpf and community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt.
