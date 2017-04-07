After weak jobs report and Syria stri...

After weak jobs report and Syria strikes, stocks stand still

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

U.S. stocks never got going Friday after a slightly disappointing jobs report and word of U.S. missile strikes against Syria. Investors bought shares of defense contractors and stocks that are traditionally considered safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Numismatic Assoc. Need To Find The Traitor Who ... 5 hr To Convict the Tr... 1
It Is A Joke Beyond Belief to Authenticate The ... 10 hr 1804 Turban Head 1
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 15 hr Really 43
Don't Ever Lie About The 1804 Silver Dollar Coi... Fri Sell No Coins 2
To Store Your Dilapidated Weapons Not To Show E... Fri Missole Attock 1
No One Needs To Be Fooled By The Mindless in US... Fri Dragon Howls 1
Who Has The Real 1804 Silver Dollar Draped Bust... Fri Dragon Howls 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC