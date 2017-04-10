After scandal, how much has culture changed at Wells Fargo?
It cost Wells Fargo $185 million in fines to deal with a massive scandal involving a push from bank executives in a cutthroat culture for employees to sell, sell, sell multiple types of accounts to customers who didn't need them. But the bank seems to have a tin ear when it comes to the public perception of this scandal.
