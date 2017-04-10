A look at Barclays' recent scandals a...

A look at Barclays' recent scandals and problems

As Barclays' CEO gets reprimanded for overstepping the rules in unmasking a whistleblower, here's a look at the troubles and scandals to hit the London-based bank in recent years. June 2012: Barclays is fined $453 million by U.S. and U.K. regulators after its employees manipulated a key market interest rate, Libor, between 2005 and 2009.

