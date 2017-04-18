1 year after Prince's death, another turn for The Revolution

For members of Prince's 1980s backing band The Revolution, hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is helping them cope with the pop superstar's unexpected death a year ago. MINNEAPOLIS - For members of Prince's 1980s backing band The Revolution, reuniting and hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is how they are coping with the " Purple Rain " pop superstar's unexpected death a year ago.

