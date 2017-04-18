1 year after Prince's death, another turn for The Revolution
In this 1985 file photo, singer Prince performs in concert. As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour Friday, April 21, 2017, by performing at Paisley Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y...
|23 hr
|Tucker The Faker
|1
|David Cheever's Intent to Fool Locals In US Fai...
|Wed
|Cheever Is Exposed
|1
|DC Trump Should Never Listen To That Dim-Witted...
|Tue
|The Stumbling Blo...
|1
|The Coins from 1799-1805 W/ A Broken Arrow Stem...
|Tue
|Let Me Decode
|1
|I Will Buy the 1805 Silver Dollar Coin Gifted B...
|Tue
|King of Coins
|1
|A Reply To Dilapidated Comments From Central Je...
|Tue
|King of Coins
|1
|Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Human
|128
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC