Yellen: Banks play vital economic rol...

Yellen: Banks play vital economic role in poor communities

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Yellen said a new Federal Reserve survey has found that children who grew up in poverty were twice as likely to struggle with financial challenges later in life.

Chicago, IL

