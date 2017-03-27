While you were sleeping: Rosengren se...

While you were sleeping: Rosengren sees four hikes

Read more: Scoop

Wall Street was mixed, following Tuesday's rally, while the British pound weakened as the UK formally began its exit from the European Union. Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the "base-case" is for four interest rate increases this year.

Chicago, IL

