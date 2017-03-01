Wells Fargo strips CEO and 7 top exec...

Wells Fargo strips CEO and 7 top execs of 2016 bonuses

16 hrs ago

Wells Fargo's board of directors has stripped CEO Tim Sloan and seven of his top lieutenants of their 2016 bonuses as the bank seeks to hold management accountable for recent stumbles. The board took further punitive action by chopping in half stock awards that these leaders were due to be paid.

