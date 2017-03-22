Wells Fargo introduces cardless ATMs ...

Wells Fargo introduces cardless ATMs across U.S. in digital push

17 hrs ago

Starting on Monday, Wells Fargo & Co depositors can withdraw money using a smartphone at any branded ATM, the latest sign of U.S. lenders moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar banking. Jonathan Velline, Wells Fargo 's head of ATM and branch banking, said that the San Francisco-based bank decided to apply the smartphone technology to all of its 13,000 cash machines after piloting the idea in select locations across the country.

Chicago, IL

