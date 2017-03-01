Wells Fargo cuts pay for CEO, other top executives
Wells Fargo's board of directors slashed the bonuses and other compensation of its CEO and seven other top executives on Wednesday, a little more than a week after the board publicly fired four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank's sales practices. The cuts in pay for CEO Tim Sloan, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry and others were widely expected.
