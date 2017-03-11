Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alphabet Inc
's stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $975.00.
