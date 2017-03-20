Wells Fargo checking account openings...

Wells Fargo checking account openings plummet amid scandal fallout

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

Wells Fargo suffered a nose-dive in openings of new checking accounts during February, an indication that a scandal over bogus accounts lingers over the company, the embattled bank reported Monday. However, customer loyalty scores improved for the fourth consecutive month during February, although compared to the same month in 2016, the loyalty ratings were weaker, the bank said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That Squatter Cheever Needs to Find Ways to Fee... 5 hr The Squatter Life 1
DC Trump Would Stand By His Dumb Deal to Accept... 12 hr Let Cheever Tell 3
Those Midgets and Morans in S. Korea Are Still ... 13 hr S Korea Ghost 1
Car Imports In China Slumped Because of Domesti... 13 hr The Car Market 1
Japs Slow Boat Could Not Get Them There On Savi... Sun Japs Slow Boat 1
That Penny Cheever Finally Earned A Honest Penn... Sun Dirt Poor Cheever 3
DC Trump May Honor Lincoln's Wish to Send All B... Sun The Dumbo Cheever 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC