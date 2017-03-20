Wells Fargo checking account openings plummet amid scandal fallout
Wells Fargo suffered a nose-dive in openings of new checking accounts during February, an indication that a scandal over bogus accounts lingers over the company, the embattled bank reported Monday. However, customer loyalty scores improved for the fourth consecutive month during February, although compared to the same month in 2016, the loyalty ratings were weaker, the bank said .
