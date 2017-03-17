Wells Fargo CEO: Fixing fake accounts...

Wells Fargo CEO: Fixing fake accounts will take more time

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said the company could need several more months to resolve customer damage tied to its massive sales practices scandal, such as figuring out if people had trouble getting approved for other loans because of the fake accounts bank employees opened. Speaking with The Associated Press on Friday, Sloan reiterated what he has said since becoming CEO in the wake of the scandal, that rebuilding trust with customers is the primary focus.

