Wells Fargo: All ATMs will take phone codes, not just cards
Wells Fargo plans to upgrade all 13,000 of its ATMs next week to allow customers to access their funds using their cellphones instead of traditional bank cards. While banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have announced similar upgrades to their ATMs, those are still only in certain markets like San Francisco, Miami and New York.
