Virginia GOP candidate for governor drops out

15 hrs ago

A political newcomer running for Virginia governor in a populist style similar to President Donald Trump's has suspended his campaign. Republican Denver Riggleman announced Thursday that he had no choice but to stop campaigning because of "resource shortages" and other considerations.

