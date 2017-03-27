UPDATE 2-China's ICBC posts decade-lo...

UPDATE 2-China's ICBC posts decade-low profit growth; bankers pledge more help on debt

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 The world's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , reported its slowest rate of annual profit growth in more than a decade on Thursday, and China's bankers pledged to do more to help borrowers struggling with debt. ICBC's results came after three other leading Chinese banks posted modest profit growth for last year, as they battle the lowest net interest margins since at least 2011 amid a slowing economy.

