UPDATE 1-EFG expects fight with BTG P...

UPDATE 1-EFG expects fight with BTG Pactual over final BSI price

ZURICH, March 15 EFG International is gearing up for a battle with Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA over the value of BSI Bank, with the Swiss private bank now expecting to cut the purchase price by more than a quarter. It said on Wednesday it would mark down the price by another 277.5 million Swiss francs .

