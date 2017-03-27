UPDATE 1-Citigroup aims to double South Korea wealth assets by 2020
Asia has emerged as a key battleground for global wealth managers, with higher economic growth, rapidly rising wages and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem producing rich clients at a pace faster than in the west. U.S.-based Citi, which is marking its 50th anniversary in South Korea, said it plans to grow its target customer base in wealth management by 50 percent by 2020 with new offices in Seoul, Dogok and Bundang.
