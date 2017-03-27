UPDATE 1-CIBC raises offer for PrivateBancorp to $4.9 billion

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for Chicago-based lender PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some PrivateBancorp shareholders opposed CIBC's initial bid. The move comes ahead of a June deadline and about nine months after the Canadian bank made an initial $3.8 billion stock-and-cash offer.

