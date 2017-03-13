UPDATE 1-Bund yield hits 14-month peak as election fears ease

Europe's benchmark German bond yield briefly scaled a 14-month high in volatile trading on Tuesday as worries over elections in the Netherlands and France appeared to recede slightly. Investors sold the top-rated debt, seen as a haven in times of stress, sending 10-year yields above 0.50 percent for the first time since January 2016, even with the bloc's first major political test of the year - Dutch elections - just a day away.

