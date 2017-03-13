UPDATE 1-Bund yield hits 14-month pea...

UPDATE 1-Bund yield hits 14-month peak as election fears ease

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Europe's benchmark German bond yield briefly scaled a 14-month high in volatile trading on Tuesday as worries over elections in the Netherlands and France appeared to recede slightly. Investors sold the top-rated debt, seen as a haven in times of stress, sending 10-year yields above 0.50 percent for the first time since January 2016, even with the bloc's first major political test of the year - Dutch elections - just a day away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
N. Korea Has 1.2 Million Active Soldiers to Tak... 7 hr Kim Warning 2
DC Trump Needs To Make Deep Cuts in Spending to... 17 hr To Balance Budget 1
Abe of Japan Decides to Sell Westinghouse for N... 23 hr To Sell Westingho... 1
Trump Health Care Plan Will Reduce $ 337 B Budg... Mon To Reduce Deficit 1
DC Trump Needs to Sharply Reduce The Un-necessa... Mon To Balance Budget 1
That Dumb Japs Decided to Tour Filipino Isles I... Mon Japs Fishing Boat 1
Chinese Travelers Began to Swarm Hainan In The ... Mon Sunny Hainan 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC